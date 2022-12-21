WATCH: Police rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Bodycam footage shows two officers helping a man back onto the platform from the track bed.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was a police rescue on Tuesday in the subway.

The NYPD says the man is a 50-year-old who somehow fell onto the tracks while waiting for an A train at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

