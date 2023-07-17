Man stabbed at subway station on Upper East Side of Manhattan

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a subway station at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Jim Dolan has the breaking details.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed at the subway station at Lexington Avenue and East 86th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck while standing on the platform of the 4 and 5 subway lines at around 4:25 p.m.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.

According to police another man was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

