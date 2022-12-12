Mock subway station waiting room set up amid calls for more frequent service

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Riders Alliance is pushing to get trains to come more often.

On Sunday the group set up a mock waiting room at a Lower East Side station to prove the point.

Members say if people have to stand on platforms waiting, they may as well get comfortable with games and snacks.

Straphangers passing through the Delancey Street-Essex Street Station were asked to sign petitions, calling on Governor Hochul to fund more frequent service.

With ridership still significantly below pre-pandemic levels, MTA officials will hold public hearings next year ahead of a proposed five-and-a-half percent fare hike, to help avoid having to make service cuts.

A spokesman for Governor Hochul says she is committed to providing reliable transit service.

