Here's why the moon looked bright red on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If the moon looked bigger, brighter, and a little bit eerier than usual tonight, there is a reason.

The first so-called 'Supermoon' of the year, shined brightly over the Manhattan skyline.

Sunday's Supermoon is 14,000 miles closer to Earth than a typical full moon. It is also fourteen percent brighter.

The reddish hue is actually caused by all of the moisture in the air and some of the lingering haze from the Canadian wildfires.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.