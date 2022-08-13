Taxicab driver dies after falling, hitting head while chasing after passengers who refused to pay

EDGEMERE, Queens (WABC) -- A taxi driver died after he fell and struck his head while chasing after passengers who refused to pay their fare in Queens Saturday.

According to police, the 52-year-old cab driver let five passengers out near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere just before 6:30 a.m.

The passengers tried to evade paying the fare and also assaulted and attempted to rob the driver, police said.

He chased after them and that's when he fell and struck his head.

The driver suffered a severe head wound and was taken to St John's Hospital where he died.

No arrests were made and police are investigating.

