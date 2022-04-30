NYC considering first taxi fare hike in a decade, hearings set for next month

Traffic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is considering a taxi fare hike for the first time in a decade.

According to the Taxi and Limousine Commission, the City will hold virtual public hearings on the matter.

A hearing scheduled for May 23 at 10 a.m. will focus on taxi fares and lease caps while a second hearing the next day will look closely at driver pay and industry economics.

A news release from the TLC points out that not only have fares not been adjusted in ten years but driver pay has also not been thoroughly evaluated since before the economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear how much of a fare hike the city is considering.

The last time the taxi meter rate went up was in 2012 And it was a 17% increase.

