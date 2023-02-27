There was a rideshare strike at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday as drivers made demands about pay raises.

Uber and Lyft hold strike at LaGuardia, drivers make demands about pay raises

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There was a rideshare strike at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday as drivers made demands about pay raises.

The strike started at noon on Sunday and ended at midnight.

Uber and Lyft drivers gathered to kick off the work stoppage at the airport's rideshare lot - refusing to pick up or drop off passengers.

Drivers criticized Uber for suing to block pay raises approved by the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Uber defended its decision to block the TLC raises. In a statement, the company said it has 'already implemented raises for drivers three times since 2020.'

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.