Josh Einiger reports from the Upper West Side with the latest.

'Unite for Israel' rally on Upper West Side calls of release of hostages

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- As intense air strikes continue in the Middle East, thousands rallied on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Monday night, marking 30 days since the brutal Hamas attack on Israel.

An estimated 10,000 people were in attendance for the 'United for Israel' vigil and rally sponsored by the UJA Federation of New York.

Demonstrators extended from 82nd Street all the way up to 86th Street in the section of Central Park West.

Their message: to bring home the people held hostage by Hamas.

"Bring every hostage home, and we can't stop talking until every hostage is safely back," said Eric Goldstein of the UJA Federation of New York.

Marking 30 days since the Hamas attack of Israel on October 7, the rally and vigil was also meant to mourn the 1,400 lives who were brutalized and massacred on that day.

Popular figures in art and entertainment, as well as lawmakers such as Senator Charles Schumer, spoke to the demonstrators.

The organization that sponsored the event has raised more than $100 million, mostly from New Yorkers to help support communities that were ripped apart in Israel on October 7.

Earlier in the day, several hundred members of 'Jewish Voice for Peace' held a rally on the steps of the Statue of Liberty.

Like so many others around the world, they called for a cease-fire.

