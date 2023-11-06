  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crossing guard struck by yellow taxi on Upper East Side

WABC logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 9:18PM
Crossing guard struck by taxi on Upper East Side
EMBED <>More Videos

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a crossing guard was struck by a taxi cab in Manhattan.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. at E. 96th St. and Lexington Ave, on the Upper East Side.

Officials say a crossing guard, or unknown age, was struck by a yellow taxi.

The victim, a woman, was taken to St. Luke's with minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW