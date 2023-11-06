Crossing guard struck by yellow taxi on Upper East Side

Shannon Sohn is live in NewsCopter 7 over the scene with the breaking details.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a crossing guard was struck by a taxi cab in Manhattan.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. at E. 96th St. and Lexington Ave, on the Upper East Side.

Officials say a crossing guard, or unknown age, was struck by a yellow taxi.

The victim, a woman, was taken to St. Luke's with minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

