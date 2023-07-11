NYC suing four vape distributors, claiming they illegally market to kids

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A novel plan from New York Mayor Eric Adams hopes to keep e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids.

The city is suing four vape distributors claiming they illegally marketing to minors.

"They are doing so by tempting our children, simply an effort to put profit over our people and our pupils," said Adams.

Part of the plan is to seek damages caused by prior sales of vapes to kids.

Adams says pot sales are unlicensed dispensaries are a related problem, but the state won't let him shut them down.

