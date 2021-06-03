Queens veterans memorial target of anti-Semitic vandalism, graffiti

Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was scrawled on the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial near 79th Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst.
The damage was discovered just after noon on Wednesday.
City councilmember Robert Holden posted photos of the graffiti -- calling it a "cowardly act."
The NYPD is investigating, and a $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.
