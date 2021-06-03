Queens veterans memorial target of anti-Semitic vandalism, graffiti

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10729504" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- There's anger and disgust in Queens after a memorial for Vietnam veterans was targeted by vandals.Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was scrawled on the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial near 79th Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst.The damage was discovered just after noon on Wednesday.City councilmember Robert Holden posted photos of the graffiti -- calling it a "cowardly act."The NYPD is investigating, and a $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.----------