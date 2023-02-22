Brooklyn community holds vigil in support of family of fallen NYPD officer

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vigil was held outside a police precinct in Brooklyn Tuesday night to show support for the family of a fallen NYPD officer.

The prayer vigil for Officer Adeed Fayaz was held in front of the 66th Precinct on 16th Avenue in Borough Park.

Members of the community were there to show support for Fayaz's family.

Fayaz's sister spoke at the vigil, thanking the NYPD for their support following the officer's death.

Fayaz, 26, was off duty when he was shot and killed earlier in the month during an attempted robbery.

The officer and his brother-in-law went to a location in Brooklyn to meet someone to buy a car, according to authorities.

They were met by Randy Jones, who asked whether either of them was carrying a gun, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. When they said no, Jones allegedly put Fayaz in a headlock, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police said.

Fayaz broke free and Jones shot him in the head.

He later died from his injuries.

