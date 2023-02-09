Loved ones will gather in Brooklyn to say final goodbyes to off-duty NYPD officer shot to death

Friends, fellow officers, and Fayaz's young family will gather to say their final goodbyes to the fallen officer. Derick Waller reports.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Friends, family, and fellow officers will gather at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center Thursday for fallen officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral.

Fayaz was off-duty when he was shot and killed last week. The NYPD is memorializing him as they would an officer who was killed while *on* the job.

Fayaz's fellow officers escorted his remains in an official dignified transfer from the medical examiner's officers on Wednesday.

Hundreds of other fellow officers saluted the five-year veteran, who was a husband and father of two young children.

Fayaz's accused killer, 38-year-old Randy Jones, was in court on Wednesday. He is now held without bail and charged with murder.

Prosecutors say Jones listed a Honda Odyssey minivan for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a set up to rob Fayaz of $24,000 in cash.

"It is the type of car that lures hard-working people like Officer Fayaz and his brother-in-law," Assistant District Attorney Leila Rosini said at Jones' arraignment.

Jones met Fayaz and his brother-in-law in East New York last week. Jobes attempted to rob the off-duty officer before shooting him in the head.

The suspect was later found in a Rockland County hotel room. In court, a prosecutor revealed the BMW he was allegedly driving at the time of the shooting was found with a bullet hole apparently taped over in an attempt to hide the damage.

In a statement, Jones' attorney at the Legal Aid Society said despite the charges, he is presumed innocent.

In calling for him to be held without bail, Rosini said the charges are so severe, he is an extreme risk of flight. Prosecutors believe if he's not remanded, he would never return to court.

The courtroom Wednesday morning was packed with more than 100 police as they listened in absolute silence. Jones is allegedly no stranger to law enforcement.

Those attending Fayaz's funeral on Coney Island Avenue Thursday will say their final goodbyes, starting at a viewing at 10 a.m.

