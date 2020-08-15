2 dead, 9 shot in 4 separate shootings overnight in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City was hit with a string of deadly shootings overnight.

Two victims are dead and at least nine people were shot in four separate shootings.

The shootings happened in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.

In Harlem, officers say four were shot at a block party on Malcolm X Boulevard between 112 Street and 113 Street just after 11 p.m.

Three females and one male were shot and all are expected to survive.

Also in Harlem, a 30-year-old was fatally shot on West 128 Street.

Police say they responded to a 911 call of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced deceased.

In Queens, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot on Ridgedale St. in Jamaica just after 3 a.m.

And in Brooklyn, three men were shot on Dean Street.

Authorities say one is in critical condition, while two others are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigations remain ongoing for all four shootings.

