New York City issues travel advisory, residents prepare for possible flooding

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As rain and wind pick up across the area, there is a potential for flooding on Wednesday afternoon, especially in poor drainage areas.

Some areas are under flood watches and high wind warnings while New York City remains under a travel advisory.

In fact, both Newark and LaGuardia airports planned for a ground stop around 1 p.m. JFK Airport is also expecting a ground stop after 4 p.m.

And the New York Mets postponed Wednesday's game against Detroit due to the weather.

Residents in Hollis, Queens, have seen their fair share of flooding in the past - including when Hurricane Ida hit in 2020.

One man said he is now constantly checking the flood sensor when it rains and bracing for what might happen.

The heaviest downpours are expected just in time for the evening commute, prompting a travel advisory to be put in place for the city throughout the day.

Officials with New York City Emergency Management say the flooding is expected to be minor in the low lying areas near the shoreline, but they do have crews on standby just in case.

"We have crews out from our Department of Environmental Protection, Sanitation, Transportation, that are clearing catch basins, making sure the sewer systems are working properly, we're monitoring the forecast in close contact with the National Weather Service, looking at the range of threats we're looking at with this specific storm, specifically with this one we have high wind, rain the potential for coastal flooding, working with Con Ed and utility companies for the potential for downed power lines due to the high wind, so there's a lot that we do going into these events to make sure that the city is prepared," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

The MTA also says it's ready to respond as necessary if the storm impacts public transportation.

