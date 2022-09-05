Travel Advisory issued in NYC Monday into Tuesday due to severe weather, rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday afternoon into Tuesday due to severe weather on the way.

While Monday afternoon will not be a washout, expect to keep your umbrella handy before storms roll in at night.

RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday will be a messy morning commute.

Safety Tips

If you live in a basement apartment, be prepared to move to a higher floor during periods of heavy rain.

If you live in a flood-prone area, keep materials such as sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber on hand to help protect your home.

If you have a disability or access or functional need, make sure your plan addresses how your needs may affect your ability to evacuate, shelter in place, or communicate with emergency workers. Arrange help from family, friends, or service providers if you will need assistance.

Exercise caution when traveling. Do not drive your vehicle or walk into areas where water covers the roadway as the water depth may be too great to allow you to cross safely. Use mass transit if possible.

When outside, avoid walking and driving through flooded areas. As few as six inches of moving water can knock a person over. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. One or two feet of water can carry away a vehicle.

Stay out of any building if it is surrounded by floodwaters.

Avoid flooded subway stations.

Stay out of any building if it is surrounded by floodwaters.

If you see downed electrical wires, do not go near them. Never attempt to move or touch them with any object. Be mindful that tree limbs, leaves, or water can cover downed wires from view. Always stay away from downed power lines because they could be live.

Report downed wires immediately. If a power line falls on your car while you are in it, stay inside the vehicle and wait for emergency personnel.

Prepare for Power Outages

To prepare for a possible power outage, charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn your refrigerator and freezer to a colder setting. If you lose power, items that need refrigeration will stay cooler for longer.

Make sure your flashlights and any battery-operated radios or televisions are working. Keep extra batteries.

If you lose power and have a disability, access and functional needs or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.