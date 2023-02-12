Penalty phase to begin for man convicted of West Side Highway terror attack

On Monday, the penalty phase will begin for the man convicted of carrying out a terror attack on the West Side Highway.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Monday, the penalty phase will begin for the man convicted of carrying out a terror attack on the West Side Highway.

A Federal court jury convicted Saipov of murder after he drove down the West Side bike and pedestrian path on Halloween in 2017. The terror attack killed eight people.

Lawyers for Sayfullo Saipov hope to strike against the government's decision to seek the death penalty against the Uzbek native.

They argue the move represents possible ethnic or religious discrimination because prosecutors have not sought the death penalty in deadlier attacks.

ALSO READ | Father demands justice for daughter who took her life after video of school bullying surfaced

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.