Whale breach surprises NYC fishermen near Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

Anglers fishing on Staten Island near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge last week were surprised be a breaching whale.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Fishermen catch a majestic sight from the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.

The men spotted a whale surface near the Staten Island shoreline last week.

The whale breached the surface several times as it feasted on a school of bait fish.

The City's Parks Department said swimming that close to shore is normal behavior for the massive cetaceans who have been visiting the New York harbor for thousands of years.

Elsewhere, in the waterways around New York City, a woman who survived a shark attack in the shallow waters off Fire Island's coast on July 4 spoke out about her ideal.

