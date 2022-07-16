Man falls from Upper East Side apartment while trying to clean window

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man died after falling from the sixth floor of a luxury apartment building in Manhattan

The 61-year-old fell just before 7 a.m. Saturday from the apartment on East 80th Street and Park Ave.



Police say the man was trying to clean his own window.

