Man falls from Upper East Side apartment while trying to clean window

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man died after falling from the sixth floor of a luxury apartment building in ManhattanThe 61-year-old fell just before 7 a.m. Saturday from the apartment on East 80th Street and Park Ave.Police say the man was trying to clean his own window.