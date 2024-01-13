Amtrak, Metro-North temporarily suspend service due to lingering flooding

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Although the brunt of the storm may be over, the aftermath of Friday's downpour has resulted in lingering effects that has now prompted Amtrak and Metro-North services to temporarily suspend services.

Amtrak announced Saturday that services between New York (NYP) and Albany (ALB) are temporarily stopped due to high waters.

Train traffic is also stopped between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie station due to the weather conditions.

The flooding also impacted Metro-North travelers, as Hudson Line trains are not running between Garrison and Beacon.

This disruption comes as a result of severe weather conditions after Friday night's round of rain.

The low-pressure system drenched the Tri-State region with heavy rainfall and gusty winds well into early Saturday morning, leaving some areas impacted by high tides.

Over in Queens, streets turned into rivers in areas like Old Howard Beach, where overflowing water filled out neighborhoods Saturday morning.

Rescue crews arrive in Old Howard Beach Saturday morning as residents faced severe flooding.

Drone footage released by NYPD showed flooding had also reached parts of Far Rockaway.

Flood watches and warnings were issued for parts of New York and New Jersey ahead of the rainfall just days after a winter storm spawned the same issues on Tuesday causing downed trees and powerlines in some parts of the Tri-State area.