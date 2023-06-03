YAI holds annual Central Park Challenge

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a day of fun in Central Park on Saturday - but it was all for a good cause.

YAI held its Central Park Challenge.

The organization helps and celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

There was also a 3K walk, but also a festival with games and the Blue Man Group.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter - who has been at the event every year since 1999, spoke about the scientific advancements made to help people with disabilities.

"Amazing. Amazing the things that people can do now with a little science and a little technology," Ritter said.

YAI has held its Central Park Challenge since 1986.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.