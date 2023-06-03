  • Full Story
YAI holds annual Central Park Challenge

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 3, 2023 8:49PM
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- There was a day of fun in Central Park on Saturday - but it was all for a good cause.

YAI held its Central Park Challenge.

The organization helps and celebrates people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

There was also a 3K walk, but also a festival with games and the Blue Man Group.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter - who has been at the event every year since 1999, spoke about the scientific advancements made to help people with disabilities.

"Amazing. Amazing the things that people can do now with a little science and a little technology," Ritter said.

YAI has held its Central Park Challenge since 1986.

