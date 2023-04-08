Gas service restored to NYCHA housing complex in Harlem after 3-month outage

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Gas is back on for hundreds of residents at a NYCHA apartment complex in Harlem after three months without service.

NYCHA released a statement on Friday saying that gas had been restored to the Grant Houses located at West 125th Street in Harlem.

The gas was cut on January 9 after there was a discovery of a gas leak.

Residents were given a notice that informed them service would not be restored until July 31.

"It is unacceptable for our families in the Grant Houses to have their gas shut off, especially for seven months," New York City Councilmember Shaun Abreu tweeted on January 18. "We are reaching out to NYCHA to get immediate answers and communicating with the tenants association there."

The outage affected 226 apartments and residents were given hot plates for cooking during the outage.

