NYCHA Chairman Gregory Russ expected to resign

NYCHA Chairman Gregory Russ is expected to step down on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Housing Authority Chairman Gregory Russ is expected to step down from the agency during a board meeting Thursday.

Russ was controversial for his unusually large salary of $414,000 to $430,000 while serving as both NYCHA CEO and chair.

His dual role split last fall in the wake of the arsenic water scare at the Jacob Riis Houses last year and became chair only, dropping his salary to $258,000.

Russ is a holdover from the de Blasio administration, which lured him from running the Minneapolis Housing Authority in August 2019.

He took the job while commuting from Minnesota to a home in Tribeca.

His last day will be in February, and the NYCHA chair role is expected to become a part-time volunteer position.

