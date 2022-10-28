1 killed, 1 injured in shooting inside lobby of Manhattan NYCHA complex

One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza housing complex in East Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened inside the Pedro Albizu Campos Plaza housing complex located on East 12th Street in Alphabet City around 7:30 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the stomach, while a 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg.

Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, where the 21-year-old was pronounced dead.

The second victim is expected to survive.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray sweatshirt, last seen fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

