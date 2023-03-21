Janice Yu reports on the murder of a man at a NYCHA apartment building in Brooklyn.

Man found fatally shot in head in NYCHA building stairwell in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found fatally shot inside the stairwell of a Brooklyn public housing complex.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man was seen going into the Nostrands Houses on Batchelder Street in Sheepshead Bay with a friend around 11 p.m. Monday.

He didn't live in the building where the murder happened, he actually lives in another building nearby.

When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old man shot in the first-floor stairwell area inside the building and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested and police are still trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by police.

ALSO READ | 2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps sidewalk in Brooklyn

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.