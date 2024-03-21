Residents without power, heat and hot water at Stapleton Houses on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- No power, no heat and no hot water.

That's what residents at the Stapleton Houses on Staten Island have been facing since Tuesday afternoon.

NYCHA says electricians are on site and will be working through the night Wednesday to restore services.

In the meantime, they are deploying mobile generators as a temporary measure.

NYCHA says MTA buses will be on site and available to residents to keep them warm throughout the night.

To make matters worse, the loss in services continues on a night when temperatures are expected to dip under the 30-degree mark overnight.

It's not clear yet how much longer residents will have to wait to have their services restored.

