Power, heat being restored for NYCHA residents at Stapleton Houses on Staten Island

Reagan Medgie has the latest on the power situation at the NYCHA building on Staten Island.

Reagan Medgie has the latest on the power situation at the NYCHA building on Staten Island.

Reagan Medgie has the latest on the power situation at the NYCHA building on Staten Island.

Reagan Medgie has the latest on the power situation at the NYCHA building on Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- No power, no heat, no hot water and no elevators for hours.

That's what thousands of residents at the Stapleton Houses on Staten Island experienced since Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, power started to return to the complex.

The loss in services came when temperatures hovered around the 30-degree mark overnight.

Because of that, there were cries for help echoing through the complex.

Saniyah Pearson has been clutching extra clothes like no 8-year-old should have to.

You can hear it in her voice. She just wants to cry it out, but she's hanging in there.

"It's really dark right now and I'm cold and my nose is just like getting stuffy right now, and I'm not really feeling good," Pearson said.

"I need power. I haven't had my phone charged," resident Jakima Baldwin said. "It's ridiculous. We've been going through this for years."

When the power was out, the only lights that could be seen were the flashlights from NYCHA workers as they tried to navigate and make repairs in the pitch-black dark, and temporary massive flood lights at the end of the complex.

NYCHA said the problem was on their end. For those still being affected, mobile generators were being used.

MTA buses were on site and available to residents to keep them warm throughout the night.

The repair work was anticipated to continue throughout the day.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.