13-year-old charged with murder in deadly Brooklyn stabbing of Nyheem Wright

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 13-year-old was charged with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Coney Island, Brooklyn, in a dispute over a girl.

Nyheem Wright is believed to have been stabbed in the torso after standing up for the girl on Jan. 20.

He was chased down by multiple teenage boys, believed to be members of the same street crew, and stabbed by one of them. He died the next day.

The three turned themselves in to the 60th Precinct Sunday afternoon, and following conferral with the district attorneys office, the 13-year-old was charged with murder.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old, who were not charged with the murder, have previous arrests for multiple felonies, including involving guns.

They were both charged with assault and gang assault.

