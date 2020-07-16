Suspects who set NYPD van on fire caught on camera, police say

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- NYPD detectives are searching for a group of suspects that set fire to a police van in Manhattan.
Video shows the suspects early Wednesday morning.
Police say they broke a window of the NYPD van parked on East 12th Street near Union Square.
They then set fire to the vehicle.
No one was inside the van at the time, and no one was hurt.
A search is underway for the suspects.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), if you recognize them.
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
