Coronavirus News: NYPD asking victims of COVID-19 bias attacks to come forward

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking victims of COVID-19 bias attacks to come forward.

The department tweeted out a video on Wednesday night encouraging people to call 911.


Police say hate crimes will not be tolerated, and anyone caught committing one will be arrested.

