Coronavirus News: NYPD asking victims of COVID-19 bias attacks to come forward

The department tweeted out a video on Wednesday night encouraging people to call 911.
Hate. It’s an ugly word & it has no place in our vocabulary. And there is NO tolerance for it in NYC.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 22, 2020
We will continue to arrest those responsible for COVID-19 Asian-bias hate crimes & hold them accountable, but we need your help, if you were a victim call 911 to report it. pic.twitter.com/om1iE7tgJc
Police say hate crimes will not be tolerated, and anyone caught committing one will be arrested.
