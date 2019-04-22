NYPD: Bronx babysitter stabs employer in dispute over money

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- A babysitter is in custody after police say she stabbed her employer in a dispute over money in the Bronx Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. inside an apartment on East 229th Street.

Authorities say the childcare provider arrived at the residence of the 27-year-old victim to take care of her children.

They reportedly got into an argument over money, and the babysitter allegedly stabbed the mother several times in the torso.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two children in the apartment, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were not injured.

The suspect, 27-year-old Miriahm Palmoa, is charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

