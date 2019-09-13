NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- A New York City police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in a Tennessee court to three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor aggravated criminal trespassing.
The charges against Michael Reynolds, of Manhattan North, stem from an incident in early July 2018, when Reynolds was staying at an Airbnb in a popular Nashville neighborhood.
Conese Halliburton, who lived near the Airbnb where Reynolds was staying, accused the 24-year-old of breaking into her home in the middle of the night while he was drunk, then threatening her family and using racial slurs.
7 On Your Side Investigates, in conjunction with ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville, obtained exclusive surveillance video that captures Reynolds shouting, "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your (expletive) neck. You (expletive) (expletive)."
The NYPD had initially suspended Officer Reynolds without pay when charges were announced last year, but Friday, a spokesperson said Reynolds was now on "modified duty" and added that the incident was "under internal review."
Reynolds' sentencing is scheduled for November 7.
NYPD officer pleads guilty to Tennessee assault, trespassing after racist rant
