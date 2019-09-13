7 on your side investigation

NYPD officer pleads guilty to Tennessee assault, trespassing after racist rant

By
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- A New York City police officer pleaded guilty Thursday in a Tennessee court to three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor aggravated criminal trespassing.

The charges against Michael Reynolds, of Manhattan North, stem from an incident in early July 2018, when Reynolds was staying at an Airbnb in a popular Nashville neighborhood.

Conese Halliburton, who lived near the Airbnb where Reynolds was staying, accused the 24-year-old of breaking into her home in the middle of the night while he was drunk, then threatening her family and using racial slurs.

7 On Your Side Investigates, in conjunction with ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville, obtained exclusive surveillance video that captures Reynolds shouting, "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your (expletive) neck. You (expletive) (expletive)."

The NYPD had initially suspended Officer Reynolds without pay when charges were announced last year, but Friday, a spokesperson said Reynolds was now on "modified duty" and added that the incident was "under internal review."

Reynolds' sentencing is scheduled for November 7.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer arrestedassaultnypd7 on your side investigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Case of deadly super bug confirmed in NYC nursing home
Video shows health care worker accused of assaulting patient
NYPD changes rape statistics reporting following investigation
7 On Your Side Investigates helps man following parking fiasco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video allegedly shows 2 people moving carpet with body
Brick used to smash police cruiser windshield in Queens
1 dead, teen brothers hurt in fiery crash on Long Island
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Music producer from NJ critically injured by flying tire off truck
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Immigrant aides who asked for full pay threatened with deportation
Show More
Exclusive reunion: Officer pulls fellow officer from burning car
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
3 alleged MS-13 members charged in murder of teen found in NYC park
Man rescued after 3 days stuck along NY riverbank following fall
Police warn about new scam targeting elderly residents on LI
More TOP STORIES News