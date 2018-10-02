7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

NYPD officer charged with felony aggravated burglary, misdemeanor assault in Nashville

By
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) --
A New York City police officer surrendered to authorities in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday on charges of felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor assault.

The charges against Michael Reynolds, of Manhattan North, stem from an incident in early July when Reynolds was staying at an Airbnb in a popular Nashville neighborhood.

Conese Halliburton, who lived near the Airbnb where Reynolds was staying, accused the 24-year-old of breaking into her home in the middle of the night while he was drunk, then threatening her family and using racial slurs.

Some of the exchange was captured on surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video from ABC affiliate WGRB that captures a man's voice shouting, "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your (expletive) neck. You (expletive) (expletive)."

Reynolds is being held in Hill Detention Center in downtown Nashville while awaiting trial.

The NYPD has suspended Officer Reynolds without pay. His bond has been set at $1,500.

When Eyewitness News first reported the accusations against Reynolds in August, an NYPD spokesperson said Reynolds' duty status had not changed while the NYPD awaited the results of Nashville's investigation, adding that the NYPD had launched an internal investigation of its own.

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly: Jim Hoffer: Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc Twitter: @NYCinvestigates Danielle Leigh Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist Twttier: @DanielleNLeigh
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdburglaryassaultracism7 on your side investigationTennesseeNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Sanitation employee caught dumping trash into planter
Fight over garbage is stewing on the Lower East Side
New video could help NYPD catch a grandmother's killer
Lawsuit challenging Jewish religious ritual heads for Court of Appeals
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Trump says it's 'very scary time for young men in America'
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
Show More
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
NJ Congressional district at forefront of midterm battle
Yonkers police considering new non-lethal restraint device
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
More News