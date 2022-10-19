NYPD cruiser crashes and flips in Queens; 2 officers hurt

The cruiser was struck by a Ford Fusion southbound on 111th Street at Liberty Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shirleen Allicot reports.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A police cruiser flipped on its side in Ozone Park, Queens, struck by a vehicle wanted by police earlier in the evening.

The cruiser was struck by a Ford Fusion southbound on 111th Street at Liberty Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police officers had attempted to pull over the sedan earlier because its license plates that did not match the registration.

The vehicle drove away from that attempted car stop before slamming into a different police cruiser.

Two officers in the vehicle were taken to Jamaica Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to New York Hospital Queens and was also treated for minor injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.

