Out-of-control NYPD cruiser crashes into 2 parked cars in Homecrest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11454798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of roving alpacas went on an adventure through various neighborhoods Saturday morning when they escaped their enclosure in Oakland.

HOMECREST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD car crashed in Brooklyn early Wednesday.It happened around 6 a.m. on Avenue S at Coney Island Avenue in the Homecrest section.The NYPD cruiser seemingly went out-of-control and crashed into two parked cars.The officer inside of the cruiser did receive some medical care, but his condition is not yet known.Additional police and EMS were seen responding to the scene after 6:30 a.m. by Newscopter 7.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------