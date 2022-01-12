Out-of-control NYPD cruiser crashes into 2 parked cars in Homecrest

It happened around 6 a.m. on Avenue S at Coney Island Avenue in the Homecrest section.
The NYPD cruiser seemingly went out-of-control and crashed into two parked cars.
The officer inside of the cruiser did receive some medical care, but his condition is not yet known.
Additional police and EMS were seen responding to the scene after 6:30 a.m. by Newscopter 7.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
