Out-of-control NYPD cruiser crashes into 2 parked cars in Homecrest

By Eyewitness News
HOMECREST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD car crashed in Brooklyn early Wednesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Avenue S at Coney Island Avenue in the Homecrest section.


The NYPD cruiser seemingly went out-of-control and crashed into two parked cars.

The officer inside of the cruiser did receive some medical care, but his condition is not yet known.



Additional police and EMS were seen responding to the scene after 6:30 a.m. by Newscopter 7.


The cause of the crash is under investigation.

