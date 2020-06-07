coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris dies of COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD Chief of Transportation William Morris has died of COVID-19 after nearly 39 years of service to New York City.

Morris had been hospitalized on life support for months and Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he died Saturday.

"The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time," Shea said.



Morris is considered the highest-ranking NYPD official to die of coronavirus.

Morris was 61, a three-star chief, and oversaw the traffic division and the NYPD's highway patrol.

He was elevated to this command last December when Shea became commissioner and began assembling his team.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathsnypdhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New coronavirus legislation would provide assistance for families struggling to pay rent
Phase 1 to be 'very important day' in NYC's history, mayor says
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
7 On Your Side uncovers street vendors overcharging for Lysol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
Another day of peaceful protests as NYC ends curfew
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
'Say their names': Stories of black Americans killed by police
Thieves use hammer to steal $29K in jewelry from NYC Macy's
British protesters toss statue of slave trader into harbor
Show More
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday
NY landmarks light up in honor of flattening curve of COVID-19
NYPD sergeant struck during protest released from hospital
New coronavirus legislation would provide assistance for families struggling to pay rent
More TOP STORIES News