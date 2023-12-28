NYPD cracking down on impaired driving during New Year's holiday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD wants everyone to know they will be on the road looking for people driving drunk or impaired this New Year's holiday season.
A crackdown is now underway to keep pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists safe.
Police say anyone caught impaired behind the wheel will be arrested.
City Hall is also supporting a move in Albany to make the laws on drunken driving even tougher.
"The threshold for blood alcohol content has been at 0.08%, it needs to be lower to 0.05% and that is what over 100 nations around the world have already done," said New York State Sen. John Liu.
Officials say that research shows lowering the threshold to 0.05% could lead to an estimated over 10% decrease in DWI fatalities across New York State.
Police advise New Yorkers to plan ahead for their New Year's Eve celebrations -- use mass transit, taxis or car services if you plan to drink.
"New Year's is a joyful time to spend with family and friends; let's ensure all New Yorkers have that opportunity this year by making safe travel plans this holiday season," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.
