Former NYPD and FDNY Commissioner Howard Safir died in early September at 81 years old.

Funeral to be held for former NYPD, FDNY Commissioner Howard Safir

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A funeral will be held in Maryland for former NYPD and FDNY Commissioner Howard Safir on Wednesday.

Safir died earlier in September at age 81. Officials say he suffered from a sepsis infection at a hospital in Annapolis.

Safir served as police commissioner for four years during the Giuliani Administration.

The city saw a large drop in murders, but Safir also faced criticism for his response to police killings of Black men.

He served as FDNY commissioner before his time with the NYPD.

Safir's son says a celebration of life will be held in New York City at a later date.

