NYPD, FDNY pull man and woman from East River

Candace McCowan has the latest on the water rescues.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD and FDNY rescued a man and woman after they somehow ended up in the East River Thursday morning.

It happened near the Williamsburg Bridge on the Manhattan side just before 5:45 a.m.

A man was pulled from the water in the area under the Williamsburg Bridge.

More than a half hour later, a woman was rescued from near Pier 36 on the Lower East Side.

The relationship between the man and woman is unclear, although it appears he jumped in after her in an attempt to rescue her.

They both suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman was taken to NY Downtown Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

