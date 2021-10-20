Former Disney star Brock Pierce, NYPD unveil new gaming trucks to Brooklyn school children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11147486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The medical examiner's office in Sarasota has been called to the preserve where the search for Brian Laundrie is underway, ABC News has learned.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD and New York City officials were joined by former-Disney actor Brock Pierce to unveil new gaming trucks.The two state-of-the-art gaming trucks will visit neighborhoods and provide safe and fun excitement for the youth in Brooklyn and throughout the city.They met with school children from PS/IS 323 to try out the new trucks on Wednesday afternoon at the school on Chester Street in Brownsville."Through these trucks, we've been able to get young kids to come to our youth center and other programs which (deal) with other issues, academic and social issues," NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey said.The department hopes this setting will give officers the opportunity to strengthen and build better relationships with kids and their parents."It's about relax and release, creating a sanctuary and a safe place for our young people to be in," City Councilman Robert Cornegy, Jr., said. "In an escalated time of gun violence and gang violence."Pierce starred in "The Mighty Ducks" and "First Kid," and he donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase the NYPD Game Trucks.Even though the Wednesday event was the official unveiling, these trucks have been out in the community for some time, and the kids seem to enjoy it."It's my first time in here," one said. "I never knew anything about it, but it's so entertaining. I could get used to this a lot."And for those participants, it's simply game on."I couldn't believe they did all this for us," another said. "It's good. I like it here."----------