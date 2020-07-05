Society

NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down in Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx -- NYPD officers in the Bronx tried to make a young girl's birthday a little better after her family lost their home.

Juliette turned 10 years old on Saturday.

Earlier that day, flames broke out in a multi-family home around 3 a.m. More than a dozen people were injured and four of those people had to be taken to the hospital.

When officers with the department's Community Affairs Bureau Rapid Response Team learned it was one of the tenant's birthdays, they bought her a birthday cake to help bring a little joy.



The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

