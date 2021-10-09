NYPD unveils 'Terror on Totten' haunted house attraction in Queens

The spooky home is located at Fort Totten on the Willets Point peninsula.
The old Army installation was transformed into the police department's haunted house, dubbed 'Terror on Totten.'
ALSO READ | Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train in Times Square
It's a big hit among the youngsters, but it's also a great time for the officers in charge of bringing the scares.
"This is very important for us, but we want to give back to the community, we want the kids to come here and want to join us and have a good time because kids and community it helps to grow a future together," NYPD officer Frank Digiacomo said.
The haunted house is officially open and is recommended for kids 12 and up.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip