NYPD unveils 'Terror on Totten' haunted house attraction in Queens

By Eyewitness News
NYPD's 'Terror on Totten' haunted house opens in NYC

WILLETS POINT, Queens (WABC) -- It's that time of year again, and the NYPD did not disappoint with its newest haunted house.

The spooky home is located at Fort Totten on the Willets Point peninsula.

The old Army installation was transformed into the police department's haunted house, dubbed 'Terror on Totten.'

It's a big hit among the youngsters, but it's also a great time for the officers in charge of bringing the scares.

"This is very important for us, but we want to give back to the community, we want the kids to come here and want to join us and have a good time because kids and community it helps to grow a future together," NYPD officer Frank Digiacomo said.

The haunted house is officially open and is recommended for kids 12 and up.


