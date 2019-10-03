NYPD investigating after Manhattan college receives bomb threat

By Megan Campbell
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after multiple threatening phone calls were made to Marymount Manhattan College, including threats of a bomb and possible school shooting.

The school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be closed again Thursday during the ongoing investigation.

School officials say a man who had been spotted near the main campus allegedly made two threatening phone calls to the college Monday.

The NYPD was immediately alerted. After a security sweep, it was determined there was no credible threat

The following day another threatening phone call was made and the campus was then closed as main campus buildings were evacuated..

During the week of September 23rd, school officials say a suspicious individual began making harmless phone calls to the school. He then tried to enter the main campus building but was stopped by security. As his threats escalated he also had two unwanted interactions with MMC students off campus, all of which were reported to the school.

No arrests have been made and campus security has been tightened.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citycollegebomb threatsecurity
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Video: Trio steals $4K of merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
AccuWeather: Big drop in temps Thursday
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Show More
NY congressman now says he favors Trump impeachment inquiry
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
More TOP STORIES News