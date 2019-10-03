NYPD investigating after Manhattan college receives bomb threat

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating after multiple threatening phone calls were made to Marymount Manhattan College, including threats of a bomb and possible school shooting.The school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and will be closed again Thursday during the ongoing investigation.School officials say a man who had been spotted near the main campus allegedly made two threatening phone calls to the college Monday.The NYPD was immediately alerted. After a security sweep, it was determined there was no credible threatThe following day another threatening phone call was made and the campus was then closed as main campus buildings were evacuated..During the week of September 23rd, school officials say a suspicious individual began making harmless phone calls to the school. He then tried to enter the main campus building but was stopped by security. As his threats escalated he also had two unwanted interactions with MMC students off campus, all of which were reported to the school.No arrests have been made and campus security has been tightened.----------