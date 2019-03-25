Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife in Queens, NYPD says

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens shot a man who they say approached officers with a knife after a bizarre chain of events.Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Davis Jarrell, crashed his Jeep into a police cruiser outside the 111th Precinct in Bayside, set the Jeep and his vehicle on fire, and pulled out a knife as officers approached.He is now facing 10 criminal charges including arson and menacing officers. The Jeep remained on Northern Boulevard where the incident took place.Video from the Citizen App showed the SUV burning out of control Sunday around 3 p.m.Police say Jarrell crashed his vehicle and then got out and sprayed an accelerant before lighting the police cruiser and his vehicle on fire.Two officers responded. They say Jarrell pulled out a knife, so they fired eight rounds.Two of those rounds hit the suspect - once in the torso, and once in the leg. They believe Jarrell may be emotionally disturbed. He apparently was not wearing any pants at the time of the incident."Somebody crashes their car and lights up a vehicle, there may be a possibility of mental issues," said Rodney Harrison, NYPD Chief of Patrol. "There was a lot of cops going up and down here and then they closed this street."Police released a picture of the knife, covered in blood. Police say they don't know where that blood came from.Jarrell has no prior arrests in New York, but he does have a record in Texas.He will be arraigned once his medical condition allows it.Police say the man also set a car on fire in front of the precinct.Detectives later found the knife, with blood on it, but it is unclear who the knife belonged to.He remains hospitalized at New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital.----------