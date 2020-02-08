NYPD: Man slashes girlfriend's dad in the head

Investigators say a man slashed his girlfriend's father in the head, and then ended up dead.
Now, the girlfriend's father is in police custody.
Police say the father got into a fight with Christian Montez, 32, inside a home in Fordham Heights. That is when they say Montez took out a knife and slashed the father in the head.
Montez then died, but it is unclear how he was killed.
The 60-year-old father remains in the hospital.
