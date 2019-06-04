NYPD crime stats: May murders hit record low, but hate crimes rise sharply

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of murders and shooting incidents in New York City in May was the lowest recorded total in any May of the CompStat era, according to new crime statistics released by the NYPD Tuesday.Overall annual crime is down by more than 2,300 incidents for the year, a 6.2 percent decrease. However, hate crimes have increased a whopping 90 percent.The NYPD says there is no place for such crimes in New York City, and the detectives with the Hate Crimes Task Force are working diligently to eliminate bias incidents and bring perpatrators to justice.There were 15 murders recorded in May, down from 25 in May of 2018, while the 106 total murders is 15 fewer than this point last year.Rapes, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries and grand larcenies also declined both compared to last May and to last year through May."New York City has seen a continued reduction in crime, which is reflective of the hard work of members of the NYPD and the commitment of residents across the city," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Safety is a shared responsibility, and through neighborhood policing and focusing on criminals with precision, we will continue to strengthen bonds with members of the community."Police say anti-Semitic crimes make up more than half of all the reported hate crimes.----------