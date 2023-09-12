1 arrested after NYPD seizes 12 mopeds in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- One person was arrested and over 10 unregistered mopeds were seized by officers in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It happened in front of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Flatbush Avenue.

The number of vehicles that typically crowd the popular sidewalk has drawn complaints from many in the community.

During Tuesday afternoon's crackdown, the NYPD confiscated a total of 12 mopeds and issued 11 summonses for unregistered vehicles.

One person was arrested, 26-year-old Alexis Barreto, and charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle without a license.

Officers say Barreto tried to flee the scene when approached by police.

