NYPD officer accused of lying about being hit by suspect's car during Brooklyn arrest

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer accused of lying about the circumstances of an arrest earlier this year surrendered Wednesday to face perjury charges.The incident in question happened Feb. 1 on 65th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues.An officer assigned the grand larceny squad claimed he was struck by a suspect's vehicle during a burglary arrest.Along with burglary, the suspect was subsequently charged with attempted assault of a police officer, reckless endangerment, assault, attempted assault and other charges -- which significantly elevated the severity of the case.During the ensuing investigation, surveillance video emerged that revealed the officer was not struck by the car.The future of the burglary case, the only legitimate part of the initial arrest, is in doubt.----------