NYPD officer taken to hospital after firing shots in the Bronx

Shannon Sohn has more from NewsCopter 7 after the officer was taken to the hospital.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- An officer was taken to the hospital after firing his weapon in the Bronx Tuesday.

Police say the NYPD officer fired shots around 5:25 p.m. on East 166th Street and Third Avenue in the Morrisania section.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

ALSO READ | NYC council debates which parts of Times Square will be off limits to concealed carrying of guns

It's unknown how many rounds were fired and if anyone fired shots at the officer.

No further details have been released so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.