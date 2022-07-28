Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, ID in Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole the gun off an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

Video shows the suspect threatening the 23-year-old officer with a gun after he got out of his car on Garrison Avenue in Hunts Point early Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect asked the victim if he was a cop and then went through the officer's pockets.

He took off with the officer's weapon and wallet, which has his NYPD identification card inside.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

